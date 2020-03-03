Senior and youth events

Chavurat Shalom for March

Thursday, March 5

University of Louisville Department of Music students will perform. Lunch will include all beef hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookies and brownies.

Thursday, March 12

Ukulele and guitar player Jason Parroco, Hosparus Health manager of community outreach, will appear. Lunch will include pepper steak, egg noodles, mixed vegetables, mixed green salad, fresh fruit and caramel spoon cake.

Thursday, March 19

Rabbi David Ariel-Joel will speak about the Israeli political situation, including the criminal indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Lunch will include beef tacos, corn and black beans, Spanish-style rice, mixed green salad, fresh fruit and chocolate trifle.

Thursday, March 26

Abby Glogower, curator of Jewish collections at the Filson Historical Society, will speak. Lunch will include grilled chicken piccata, roasted potatoes, asparagus, mixed green salad, fresh fruit and blackberry cobbler.

Thursday, April 2

The women’s singing group Sweet Harmony, will perform.

Chavurat Shalom meets weekly in the Klein Center of The Temple unless otherwise noted. Lunch is $5. RSVP by the Tuesday before the program at 502-423-1818 or sarahharlan86@gmail.com. Vegetarian options are available upon advance request. Lunch starts at noon; the program, 1 pm. To arrange transportation, call Jewish Family & Career Services at 502-452-6341; cost is $5 round-trip. Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, The Temple, The Temple Brotherhood and Sisterhood, NCJW and the Jewish Federation of Louisville, are among the sponsors.

The J Senior Center for March

Tuesday, March 3, 2:45 p.m.

Bingo

Thursday, March 5, 9 a.m.

Kentucky Country Day school performance of Hello Dolly at KCD, back at The J by noon for lunch. Transportation is $5

Friday, March 6, 12:45 p.m.

Music by pianist Bernie Schweickart, free for members

Monday, March 16, 11 a.m.

Book Club: The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tuesday, March 17, 12:45 p.m.

Stroke prevention presentation, free for members

Wednesday, March 18, 4:45 p.m.

Interfaith Intergenerational model seder, sponsored by the Bensinger family in memory of Judith Bensinger, LBSY students to atend, Cantor Sharon Hordes to lead, dinner catered by Chef Helen, $5 for members, $7 for non-members; $3 for transportation.

Monday, March 23, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mobile mammograms with Brown Cancer Institute, call 502-238-2749 for appointments

Wednesday, March 25, 1 p.m.

Mid-week Matinee: Judy, $3 for members, $5 for non-members. Free popcorn and soft drinks, candy available for purchase.

The J Youth Activities for March

Feb. 29, March 14, 28

Kids Night Out at The J: games and swimming for grades K-6, play room for preschoolers, movie and snacks cap the night, for children 2 years-sixth grade; cost: $35 for non-members, $25 for members plus $10 per additional child from the same household, RSVP at jewishlouisville.org/KNO.

March 27-April 3

Spring Camp, structured activities including arts and crafts, sports and swim; a field trip to SIGS Sportsplex is planned for Thursday, April 2; open to grades K-6; cost: $70 for non-members, $55 for members, extended care available. Register at thej.campbrainregistration.com.

Feb. 17-March 26

Youth Enrichment Classes provide regularly scheduled, structured and supervised activities for children outside the regular school day. Enrichment Classes promote positive youth development and offer various learning opportunities, including STEM programs, gross motor skill development, recreation, and social development. Offerings include Snapology LEGO club, Ballet & More, Ukulele lessons and Chess Club; cost varies, register at jewishlouisville.org/youthprograms.