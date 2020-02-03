Senior and Youth Events

Chavurat Shalom for February

Thursday, Feb. 6

Jason Parroco, ukelele and guitar player and Hosparus Health manager of community outreach, will appear; January and February birthdays and anniversaries will be celebrated. Lunch will include chicken and dumplings, mixed vegetables, mixed green salad, fresh fruit and celebratory carrot cake.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Piano-guitar duo Alan Zukof and Steve Bradley will perform in the Waller Chapel. Lunch will include baked chicken with an orange apricot glaze, barley pilaf, mixed vegetables, mixed green salad, fresh fruit and cherry cobbler.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Accordion player Mike O’Bryan will perform. Lunch will include hoisin salmon, couscous, roasted cauliflower, Asian-style slaw, fresh fruit and assorted desserts.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Irene Zahler and Rabbi Joe Rooks Rapport will share video of her past performances, augmented by supplemental, historical information. Lunch will include vegetable lasagna, ratatouille, Caesar salad, fresh fruit and triple chocolate brownies.

Thursday, March 5

University of Louisville music students of Stephen Mattingly will perform. Lunch will include all-beef hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, fresh fruit, and cookies and brownies

Chavurat Shalom is an opportunity for Jewish senior adults to meet socially and share ideas. Lunch is $5 and reservations are due by the Tuesday before the program. RSVP to 502-423-1818 or sarahharlan86@gmail.com. A vegetarian option is available if requested in advance. All programs will be held in the Levy Great Hall of the Klein Center at The Temple, 5101 U.S. Hwy. 42, unless otherwise noted. Lunch starts at noon, followed by the program at 1 pm. Transportation can be scheduled by calling 502-452-6341; the charge is $5 round-trip. Chavurat Shalom is funded by the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, The Temple, The Temple Brotherhood and Sisterhood, NCJW, the Jewish Federation of Louisville, and other donors.



The J Senior Center for February



Tuesday, Feb. 4, 12:45 p.m.

AARP presentation following lunch in the senior adult lounge.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Opening night of the Jewish Film Festival with Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, cost of admission and transportation is $20 for members, $23 for nonmembers. RSVP by Jan. 27.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 12:45 p.m.

Tu B’Shevat seder with Rabbi Nadia Siritsky and Cantor Sharon Hordes. Holiday foods (grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives, dates) will be served. For participants 60 and over, a $3 donation is suggested; under 60, $5. Call 502-238-2743 by Feb. 7 to RSVP.

Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m.

Derby Dinner Playhouse presents Saturday Night Fever. Cost of admission and transportation is $40 for members, $48 for nonmembers. RSVP by Feb. 14.

Tuesdays, 11 a.m.

Crochet Club, open to all levels, in the Senior Adult Lounge

Youth activities for February

Feb. 15, 29

Enjoy a night out while your kids have fun here at The J! We start the night off with time for dinner and games. Older kids have an opportunity to go swimming while the preschoolers get to hang out in our play room. We end the night together with a movie and snacks. For children 2 years old through sixth grade. Cost is $35, Members $25, + $10 per additional child from the same household. Register at jewishlouisville.org.

Feb. 3, 14, 17–21, 24

School’s Out Days at the J! When schools are closed, bring your child to the J to learn and play. Schools Out Days are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with optional extended care. All days include sports, arts and crafts, swimming and more. Bring a bathing suit, towel and lunch! Schools Out Days are for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade. Register at jewishlouisville.org.