Members of NCJW, Louisville Section, marked their milestone 125th anniversary on Tuesday, June 15, with a celebration at the base of the Big Four Bridge. Among the guest speakers were Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (District 8). Speakers extolled the goals of the organization and the work that lays ahead. After the ceremony, the Big Four Bridge was lit up in the colors of NCJW. (Community photos by Robbyn McClain)