Frockt resigns; JFCS names interim CEO as search for successor begins

Deborah Frockt, chief executive officer of Jewish Family & Career Services for the past 2½ years, resigned effective May 28.

“I am honored to have been part of JFCS’ long history of service and to have led the organization through a time of extraordinary challenges,” Frockt said in a statement to Community. “I am most grateful to the JFCS staff who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and gave so much of themselves to ensure people in our community were supported and cared for when they were at their most vulnerable.”

Frockt did not give a reason for her departure nor indicate what she will do next. In a letter announcing her resignation Robin Stratton, president of JFCS Board of Directors, said that Frockt has “decided to take her professional talents elsewhere.”

James Rose took over as interim chief executive officer on June 7, and a search committee has been formed to find a permanent CEO.

A Louisville native who returned to her hometown from Seattle, Washington, to take the position, Frockt succeeded Judy Freundlich Tiell, who retired from the JFCS after 40 years of service.

“Deb assumed her duties at JFCS during a period of functional change and led the organization through the challenges of 2020 and into 2021,” Stratton said in her letter. “She brought new ideas, high standards of operation and service delivery, and a passion for the JFCS mission to expand possibilities for each person and every family to meet life’s challenges with confidence.”

She added, “Working with lay leaders, JFCS staff professionals, nonprofit community partners and donors, Deb helped shape the organization as it stands today – grounded in Jewish values, financially stable and mission-driven.”

Stratton said business as usual will continue at JFCS during the transition.

“JFCS is in a position of great strength, well-staffed, and delivering critical family strengthening services throughout the Greater Louisville community as always!”