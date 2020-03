It was the Age of Aquarius at The J in February as CenterStage performed the classic ‘60s rock musical “Hair.” The hippie counterculture play told the story of a “tribe” of politically active young people, opposed to the war in Vietnam, living the bohemian lifestyle in New York City. Many songs from the play became anthems of the anti-war movement. CenterStage held a talk-back session following one of the performances. (Community photos by Jessica Budnick)