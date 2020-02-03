Picture This: Community Telethon

This year’s Community Telethon, which took place, Sunday, Jan. 12, at The Jewish Community Center, raised $166,445 for the Annual Campaign from 179 unique donors. With staff, more than 40 community partners volunteered to make calls that day. This year, the Federation also is planning two “mini-telethons:” Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5:30 p.m., at Bravo’s, 206 Bullitt Lane, and Thursday, March 19, 5:30 p.m., at HopCat, 1064 Bardstown Road. Contact Sarah Baron at sbaron@jewishlouisville.org to sign up. (Community photos by Jessica Budnick)