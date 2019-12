More than 170 women, ages 12 and up, took part in the 2019 Great Pink Challah Bake, Thursday, Nov. 14, at The Temple. In addition to baking challah, the women paid tribute to survivors of breast cancer, who were invited to the stage for a special blessing, each holding a piece of dough, which were symbolically balled into one piece. The Women’s Philanthropy Division of the Jewish Federation of Louisville sponsored the event. (Community photos by Jessica Budnick)