MOSAIC Awards canceled for 2020

The last major Jewish event of the year that was still scheduled, despite the coronavirus pandemic, has finally been canceled.

Jewish Family & Career Services announced this week that the 15th Annual MOSAIC Awards, which had been slated for Thursday, May 14, at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, will not take place after all.

“We have made the difficult, but only possible, decision to cancel this year’s MOSAIC Awards,” JFCS Chief Executive Officer Deb Frockt said. This year’s honorees – University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi, entrepreneur and professor Di Tran, educator Berta Weyenberg, distiller Kaveh Zamanian and chef and restaurateur Bapion Ziba – have all accepted invitations to be the 2021 MOSAIC honorees.

“We’re thrilled that each honoree has graciously accepted,” Frockt said.

The JFCS’s signature fundraising event of the year, Frockt said many MOSAIC Awards sponsors have already agreed to support the agency’s services even though this year’s celebration will not happen.

“We are gratified that so many MOSAIC supporters, including corporations, foundations and individuals, have generously converted their sponsorships to donations that support the essential services JFCS is providing our most vulnerable community members during this historic crisis.”

Over the last month, the JFCS staff have provided services to 367 households.