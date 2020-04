The coronavirus has dampened plans for the traditional in-person gathering of friends and family at the seder table, so how will you be marking the holiday this year? Will you be connecting with your families online? Will you be modifying your seders? Do you have everything you need? How are you making do if you don’t?

Community would like if you’re doing something innovative for this Passover. How are you rising to the occasion? Share your plans with us at lchottiner@jewishlouisville.org.