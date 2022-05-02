Yom Haatzmaut celebration hits the street this year

By Community staff

The Trager Family Jewish Community Center will celebrate Israeli independence in May by taking it to the street.

An Israeli street; specifically, a facsimile of an Israeli street.

Israeli Street Fair – the title of this year’s Yom Haatzmaut celebration –will run from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 15, on the grounds of the Trager Center and is expected to become an annual event.

Tricia Kling Siegwald, senior director of festivals & special projects, said the event will maintain the family appeal of past Israeli celebrations, but will also reach out to singles, seniors and other demographics.

“Families are so important,” Siegwald said, “but we want to have something for other folks, too.”

A “kibbutz” hangout area will be set up at the corner of the building while a stage, a shuk with an art and vendors market, food trucks and the traditional Kid Zone will be set up in the side parking lot.

To give the grounds the air of an Israeli street scene, facsimiles of familiar Israeli streets will be erected: Ben-Gurion Boulevard, Bialik Street, Rehov Bograshov Street, Herzl Street, King George V Street and Sderot Rothschild.

The food (vegetarian only) will include:

• Meesh Meesh Falafel by Chef Noam Bilitzer of the Red Hog;

• Israeli desserts, including ice cream with tahini, date syrup, shredded halva, chopped pecans;

• Lil Cheezers;

• All Thai’d Up;

• The Cocktail Truck

• Tikiz Shaved Ice and Ice Cream Truck;

• Mr C’s Cheesecake;

• Mocktails Truck

The Kid Zone will include an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, henna tattoos, spice painting, Jewish and Israel arts and crafts with focuses on edible maps of Israel and hamza hand art.

The art and vendors market will feature Ashlee Phillips, resident artist at the Speed Museum, who will show photography, art and jewelry.

The other artists and vendors will be: the Adath Jeshurun and Keneseth Israel giftshops; paintings and artwork by Bob Teitel and other Temple Shalom artists; napkins by Amy Fouts; silkscreen printing by the Steam Exchange; greeting cards by Shauntrice Martin; nails and cosmetics by Crystal Burton; Afrocentric home décor by Albert Shumake IV; children’s apparel by Ebony Campbell; the Serene Nights Candle Co.; hair bows, earrings and other items by Amy Johnson Lage; wooden wall hangings, frames and plant stands by Jessie Conaty; sauces and marinades by Nancy Ghosheh at Tastefully Simple; aromatherapy-type bracelets by Holly McKinney, door hangers, wooden decor and earrings by Ashley Gat; earrings, tumblers, shirts and keychains by Bree Missey; bourbon barrel repurposed items by Sara Bankhead Hagan at Whiskey Business, Yolantha Harrison-Pace from The Corner Sto’ at Julietta Market in Lexington; and handcrafted goods from refugee women and teens served by MAYA Collection (a non-profit business);

The shuk committee is creating a 10×10 tent for the event.

For music, DJ Aaron Thompson will play music beginning at noon – one hour before the start of the festival. Cantor David Lipp will sing the Israeli national anthem, Hatikvah, and will perform with Cantor Sharon Hordes and vocalist Jennifer Diamond. Lipp also will sing from the LBSY religious school.

Want to go?

For more information on the Israeli Street Fair, go to jewishlouisville.org/israelistreetfair.