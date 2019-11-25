The J Senior Center for December

Monday, Nov. 25, 11 A.M.

The J Book Club will discuss the book, My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 12:45 p.m.

Pianist Nada Loufti will return to perform classical musical selections. Refreshments will be served.

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 12:45 p.m.

Bingo sponsored by Twinbrook Apartments

Tuesday, Dec. 10, noon

Diane Sadle’s retirement party will be held in the Patio Gallery. Call Natalie at 502-238-2743 for reservations.



Sunday, Dec. 15, noon to 2:30 p.m.

The Annual Holiday-New Year’s Party, catered by Helen, will be held. Musical entertainment, by the Whitings will follow. Door prizes will be given out. Cost is $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers. Transportation is available for an additional $3. Reservation & Payment must be in by Friday, Dec. 6.

Tuesday, Dec. 17, noon

Hanukkah Celebration-Sponsored by The J & Meals on Wheels/Subaru “Share the Love Event.”

Join us for a special luncheon with Cantor Sharon Hordes as our special guest. Please bring a canned food item for JFCS Food Bank and/or a toiletry item for Home Delivered Meal Clients. RSVP by Dec. 13 by calling Natalie at 238-2743.