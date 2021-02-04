Picture This: Archive Shots

The Louisville Jewish Archives Committee is seeking help from Community readers to identify photos from its collection, which depicts 100 years of the JCC (formerly the YMHA), Federation and other Jewish institutions. The photos will be retained by JCC, but some will be given to The Filson Historical Society.

If you recognize any of these individuals or events, email pictureID@jewishlouisville.org with the selected photo number and we will email you a digital file of the picture and a form to be returned to the committee.

Members of the Archive Committee are Alan Engel, Abby Glogower, Stuart Goldberg, Jane Goldstein, Larry Magnes, Chuck O’Koon, Maxine Rouben, Mike Shaikun, Steve Shapiro, Don Stern, Shiela Wallace, David Weinberg, Ed Weinberg, Allan Weiss, and co-chairs Fred Joseph and Frank Weisberg.