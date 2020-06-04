Miles to lead High Holy Day services at KI

Rabbi Stanley Miles will be the High Holy Day rabbi at Keneseth Israel this fall, the congregation announced Thursday.

“Rabbi Miles has a long history with Keneseth Israel and the Jewish Community of Louisville,” KI President Joan Simunic and Executive Director Yonatan Yussman said in an emailed letter to the congregation. “He and his wife, Sheila, were married at Keneseth Israel before the main sanctuary was even built.”

Miles was the first rabbi of Temple Shalom, serving there until his retirement in 2016. He is now the rabbi emeritus of that congregation.

Miles will work with Cantor Sharon Hordes and the Ritual Committee on KI’s High Holy Days.

Simunic and Yussman did not offer details as to what their services will look like this year “due to the fluid situation regarding the re-opening of our synagogue,” but they “anticipate” offering both in-person and online service options.

They also said the Rabbinic Search Committee continues to seek a permanent or interim replacement for Rabbi Michael Wolk, who is leaving this month to take up a new pulpit in Charlotte, North Carolina. Community will carry an interview with Wolk in its June 26 edition.