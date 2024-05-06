Mazel Tov to Lisa Moorman: Human Resources Director is Retiring

By Amy Joseph Landon

Senior Director of Marketing and Communications





After nearly 27 years of dedicated service to our Jewish Community of Louisville Family as Human Resources Director, Lisa Moorman has decided to retire.

Lisa started her career at the JCC in 1997 and has served in many roles, including administration, philanthropy, finance, accounts payable, payroll, benefits, and accounting. After the Federation merger, she assumed the role of HR Director.

One of her closest colleagues has been Federation president and CEO Sara Klein Wagner. “I am personally so grateful to Lisa for her dedication and care of hundreds or maybe thousands of employees over her career,” Wagner said.

During her tenure, Lisa met her husband Chris, visited Israel in 2019, met Dr. Ruth at a JCC-sponsored event, and has enjoyed being part of the community, learning about Jewish culture, and developed lasting friendships other staff, past and present. She received the Arthur S. Kling Award (given to a staff member who shows dedication to the mission) in 2013.

VP and Chief Operating Officer Tom Wissinger praised Lisa’s service to this Community “As a staple of the Jewish Community of Louisville for more than 25 years, Lisa will be sorely missed. Lisa has welcomed literally thousands of employees to the JCL during her time with us. Her professionalism and ability to connect with all employees is a rare gift and not easily found. We wish Lisa the best as she enters into retirement.”

Please join our community in congratulating and thanking Lisa for what has been an outstanding career!