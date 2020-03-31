LHOME, city partner to assist struggling businesses

A local nonprofit financial services institution, which is headed by a Jewish Louisvillian, is partnering with the city to provide assistance to small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Louisville Business First, LHOME and Louisville Metro Government have created a new small business continuity loan program to offer relief during the outbreak. Mayor Greg Fischer will announce the partnership on Facebook Live at 4 p.m.

Amy Shir is president of LHOME, which provides affordable loans and financial coaching services to low-income small business owners, renters and homeowners in the city.

According to LBF, METCO, which oversees the city’s small business loan program, approved the transfer of $500,000 in funds to LHOME to launch the loan program. Its staff also has authority from its board to release another $250,000 later if needed.