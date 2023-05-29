Gallery: Adath Jeshurun Rabbi Robert Slosberg feted as he prepares to retire after 42 years of service

On the cusp of retiring after 42 years with Congregation Adath Jeshurun, Rabbi Robert B. Slosberg was honored Sunday (May 28) at the synagogue, along with two retiring colleagues: Melton School co-director Deborah Slosberg (his wife) and 35-year synagogue administrator Robin Silverman. Among the almost 400 guests who attended were Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, Rabbis Ben Freed of Keneseth Israel and David Ariel-Joel of The Temple — plus Chicago’s Rabbi Elliot Gertel, a classmate of Slosberg at Columbia University and the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City, where Slosberg was ordained in 1981.

Slosberg, whose 42-year tenure is the longest ever of any Kentucky rabbi, officially steps down on June 30, after which he’ll have the title of Rabbi Emeritus. Longtime AJ Cantor David Lipp has been named Spiritual Leader of the congregation, taking over from Senior Rabbi Joshua Corber, who is resigning because of health issues.

(All photos courtesy of Jay May Photography)