Federations welcome the release of Arbel, Gadi, Agam, Thenna, Sathian, Sriaoun, Seathao, and Rumnao

Jewish Federations are overjoyed to welcome home Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Mozes, and Agam Berger, as well as five Thai nationals – Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, Rumnao Surasak — who were in Israel working in agriculture, after a horrific 482 days held in Hamas captivity.

Arbel Yehoud’s family has lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz for three generations. She lost her brother Dolev Yehoud on October 7th, and her partner Ariel Cunio and his brother David Cunio remain in Hamas captivity. 80-year-old Gadi Mozes is an agronomist from Kibbutz Nir Oz. His partner Efrat was murdered the day he was taken hostage.

Agam Berger, was taken from Nahal Oz, where she was an observer, and was taken alongside observers Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy, who were released in previous rounds.

Few details have been released about the Thai nationals individually.

With every soul released from captivity in Gaza and reunited with their families, we are filled with emotion and hope. Yet our community cannot fully begin to heal until every last one of the remaining 82 hostages is released. We pray that in the coming weeks, they all will be.

The Jewish Federation of Louisville continues to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages.