Chavurat Shalom for December

Thursday, Dec. 5

Matt Goldberg will speak about the work of the Jewish Community Relations Council. Lunch will include baked salmon, potato pancakes, broccoli with roasted red peppers, mixed green salad, fresh fruit and assorted desserts.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Jeff Springer will play piano at the Waller Chapel. Birthdays and anniversaries for November and December will be celebrated. Lunch in the Heideman Auditorium will include beef brisket, roasted root vegetables, pasta salad, green beans, fresh fruit and celebratory cake.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Two of Diamonds (Ann Waterman and Beth Olliges) will present a Chanukah cabaret — music, skits and parodies. Lunch will include beef stew, green beans, chopped green salad, fresh fruit and chocolate trifle.

Chavurat Shalom will be off for winter break from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

Chavurat Shalom is an opportunity for Jewish senior adults to meet socially and share ideas. Lunch is $5 and reservations are due by the Tuesday before the program. RSVP to 502-423-1818 or sarahharlan86@gmail.com. A vegetarian option is available if requested in advance. All programs will be held in the Levy Great Hall of the Klein Center at The Temple unless otherwise noted in the listing. Lunch starts at noon, followed by the program at 1 p.m. Transportation can be scheduled by calling Jewish Family & Career Services at 502-452-6341. Transportation is $5 round-trip. Chavurat Shalom is funded through the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, The Temple, The Temple Brotherhood and Sisterhood, NCJW, the Jewish Federation of Louisville, and many other donors.