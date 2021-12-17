BREAKING: IsraAID sending teams to Kentucky to assist in relief, cleanup from tornado

IsraAID is sending teams of IDF veterans ansd specialists to western Kentucky to assist U.S. counterparts in the cleanup and relief efforts in tornado-stricken areas, Community has learned.

“There are several teams from IsraAID that will be arriving in Kentucky to help … and the first of those teams is already on its way as we speak,” Israel’s consul general to Atlanta, Anat Sultan-Dadon, told Community during an interview Friday.

IsraAID is an Israel-based non-governmental organization that responds to emergencies worldwide, bringing humanitarian help such as search-and-rescue services, rebuilding communities and schools, and providing aid packages, medical assistance and post-psychotrauma care.

In Kentucky, IsraAID will join their U.S. counterparts from Team Rubicon in debris removal and cleanup efforts, among other tasks.

Both organizations are composed of military veterans Sultan-Dadon said.

Vulnerable families unable to handle “physically intensive work” will get priority, according to information provided by IsraAID via the consulate. Further, it said its teams will include volunteers with “specific expertise” in the tasks at hand.

Sultan-Dadon was in Kentucky Friday to deliver 400 backpacks to school children loaded with water, snacks, games, hygiene products and writing materials. She also met with local leaders and toured some of the damage.

She said will return to the region since there will be “an Israeli presence here for the forsseeable future,” an apparent acknowledgement of the long rebuilding period to come.

This is a developing story. Check back with Community social media after Shabbat for more news.