From ‘What if?’ to ‘What next?’ — Celebrating its first birthday, the Trager Family JCC continues to look ahead

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

A one-year-old child can maybe walk, say a word or two and play in the sandbox. A one-year-old Trager Family Jewish Community Center can run, swim, sing, teach, dine, dance, work out, catch a show and play a mean game of pickleball.

Pretty impressive for a building that opened its doors on April 22, 2022. But it’s what happens when thousands of people embrace a $43 million facility where “What if?” is being transformed into “What next?”

The previous JCC had served its members for close to 70 years. Yet its architectural arteries had hardened, and it was woefully inadequate to handle the demands of 21st-century constituents. They were energized, but the building was exhausted.

You won’t find much yawning in the new place.

“There were a lot of conversations about how, when you walk into the next JCC,” with one thing in mind, Wagner says, “we want people to see there’s other activity going on.”

They built it, and boy, have they come. Since opening, the number of members has grown from 2,400 to almost 3,600,” says Tom Wissinger, JCL’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “It’s blown our expectations away.”

Because those numbers refer to “member units,” which can mean anything from single individuals to large families, the number of actual users is even larger. And that constituency is notably diverse.

“It’s been transformational,” says Alan Engel, who was executive director of the Jewish Federation of Louisville from 1988 to 2010. “We’re trying to reach out and touch as many people as we can. That’s what the word ‘community’ means.”

A key locus of growth has been the Early Learning Center. Moving to the Trager Family JCC “has changed everything,” says ELC Director Jessica Bush. The school is bigger, and for everyone, even safer. “I would argue that because we’re so new, we’re probably one of the most secure childcare facilities in the city,” Bush says.

While acknowledging the Trager Family JCC’s diverse membership, Wagner makes the point that “we want it to feel Jewish – it is Jewish in purpose — those are our roots and that’s our future. And we want everyone to be part of the story.”

That narrative’s future is already apparent. The front of the main property is being developed into green space and an area to accommodate overflow parking. There will be updated, modern signage at the entrance.

The most ambitious expansion will be sited to the left of the Trager Family JCC. Half the funds necessary have already been raised to construct a fully accessible playground. A new, covered pavilion will rise behind Shalom Tower, eventually joined by one or more soccer fields.

Perhaps the biggest priority is how to grow the summertime Camp J. “We’re still in the master planning, dreaming stage of what that might look like,” Wagner says.

Trager Family JCC members are invited to celebrate the Trager Family JCC’s first birthday! The celebratory week will kick off on Sunday, Apr. 16 from 2-4 p.m. with a birthday party that will include cake and many family activities throughout the building. During the week, the Trager Family JCC is planning a fitness contest, dance workshops and backstage tours in our CenterStage space, as well as parties with our youngest members in the ELC and with our seniors. Click here for more information and to RSVP.