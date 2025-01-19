The Jewish Federation of Louisville hails the release of three hostages from Gaza captivity

Dear Friends,

The Jewish community in Louisville and everywhere today is overwhelmed with emotion as we welcome Romi Gonen, Emily Damar, and Doron Steinbrecher, back home after 471 days in captivity.

Romi Gonen was shot and kidnapped from the Nova music festival. Emily Damari, the last remaining British hostage in Gaza, was also shot when she was abducted. Doron Steinbrecher was taken from her home at Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Every day for over 15 months, we have been thinking about them, praying for them, and advocating for their release. They have lived through an unimaginable nightmare, and our community will do whatever we can to help them on the long journey of healing and reintegration that lies ahead of them.

We are hopeful that over the coming weeks, we will see continued hostage releases until every last one of the remaining 95 hostages are returned home.