Statement from the Jewish Community Relations Council on the mass shooting in Jacksonville, Florida on Aug. 26, 2023

We are horrified by the murders in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend. Our federal partners are expected to brief us (along with many other communities) today at 3 p.m. — but it is already clear that the murderer was fueled by pure hatred of Black people with animus because of the color of their skin. Indeed, it is not lost on anyone that he unleashed his killing spree at a Dollar General store located near historically Black Edward Waters University. His victims were Angela Michelle Carr, 52; Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr., 19; and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29 — all of whom were Black. Their lives were cut short for nothing.

We also hold a place in our hearts for the people killed and wounded in our own community over this same weekend, including the two dead and four wounded at a shooting Saturday night in downtown Louisville. The violence reminds us that we must stand together against hate, whenever and wherever it occurs. As Martin Luther King Jr. said exactly 60 years ago this week during the March on Washington: “We cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead. We cannot turn back.”

— Matt Golden

Director, JCRC