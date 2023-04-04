fbpx

‘Stand Up to Jewish Hate’ via a small blue square

Philanthropist Robert Kraft, the man behind the Blue Square Campaign to combat antisemitism

 Jewish Federations of North America, together with numerous other organizations and Federations, have signed on as supporters of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism’s “Blue Square” campaign.

Titled “Stand Up to Jewish Hate,” the campaign aims to “raise awareness about antisemitism and hatred against Jews and to encourage all people to post and share the Blue Square to stand up against intolerance.”

The initiative is using the hashtag #🟦—the blue square is designed to occupy just a tiny portion of a display screen, representing the approximately 2.6 percent of Americans who call themselves Jewish – but “who are on the receiving end of 55 percent of all religious-hate crimes.”

Boston philanthropist )Robert Kraft jumpstarted the foundation with a contribution of $25 million. It has three principal imperatives: to “raise awareness and respond to antisemitism,” “rebuild and celebrate Jewish identity,” and “build familiarity and understanding among Jews.”

