Solidarity in Action: U.S. and Hungarian Doctors Support Israel’s Medical Frontline

The following story comes courtesy of Partnership2Gether Global Network, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and Jewish Federations of North America
By Hillel Kuttler
“Expand your spheres of influence,” read a slide projected on a wall by Louis Profeta, an emergency-medicine physician from Indianapolis during a talk he gave in the auditorium of the Galilee Medical Center this past January 14.
That’s precisely what some of Profeta’s 13 colleagues in the audience, physicians from the central United States and Hungary, said they’d do once they were back home.
While they’d come to learn — and did learn — from their Israeli colleagues in various specialties during the program’s five full days, they said they’d be returning better equipped as first-hand observers to speak about Israel’s reality during this challenging period. The mission occurred during a ceasefire in the war that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah launched against Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, the day after Hamas’s massacre of approximately 1,200 Israelis near the Gaza Strip.
GMC is Israel’s northernmost hospital, sitting in Nahariya, just six miles from the country’s border with Lebanon. Moments after Profeta’s presentation, the P2G delegation walked through the hospital’s basement to attend another talk, passing a ward that had been moved underground more than a year ago as a precaution against Hezbollah-launched missiles.
The delegation also came to learn about critical medical services they could provide during a future emergency that might arise in Israel.
“You come here and you really see how it is. Because I’ve been coming here so long, I feel connected to the Western Galilee region [and] to the hospital. My heart brought me here,” said Sandy Bidner, M.D., an orthopedist in Austin, Tex., who co-chairs P2G’s medical committee.
The committee’s Israeli co-chair, Aya Kagade, is the director of GMC’s international affairs department, which organized the mission’s program. “The connection of the medical center to the P2G program is significant in showcasing a shared commitment to resilience, preparedness and solidarity,” Kagade said.
It was the second visit to Israel since the war began for Matt Schocket, M.D., an anesthesiologist and pain management physician, like Bidner from Austin. “This is not a trip about being an active physician. This is a solidarity mission. My purpose for coming here is reporting back what I’ve seen and increase people’s connection to Israel,” he said. “This was an opportunity to come and learn and see — and take it back to my home community.”
The delegation had much to observe that morning during a comprehensive drill the hospital’s emergency department ran to test the response to a mass-casualty scenario involving 16 patients brought in following a crash between a bus and a car. The hospital’s top officials, CEO Prof. Masad Barhoum, M.D., and deputy director Tsvi Sheleg, M.D. — both of whom had addressed the P2G group — were among those attending the exercise.
“I can go back to my hospital and tell them how everyone works together here and that drills are much more realistic — decades ahead, without question,” said Eric Schreier, M.D., who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, Ind. “Everyone works together. It’s [very] organized: the signs, the labels, the technology. They take it much more seriously.”
