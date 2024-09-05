Sara’s View: Siman Tov u’Mazel Tov

By Sara Klein Wagner

Milestones celebrated with family and friends are part of our Jewish tradition. Last Shabbat, family and friends spent the morning at Adath Jeshurun celebrating the “bride and groom,” Phyllis and Michael Shaikuns’ 60th wedding anniversary. We sang the traditional Siman Tov, as was likely sung at their wedding. My takeaway from this celebration was that I want to hear more stories from the Shaikuns and so many others who have contributed to the stability and strength of our Jewish Louisville community and the gift of community they have received in return.

When speaking to the couple on the bimah, Cantor David Lipp said, “If I were to try to list what you two have done in your professional lives, volunteer lives, Jewish community lives, in your synagogue lives, we would be here until Tuesday.” Michael explained they met 61 years ago, and he immediately knew she was the one. He also knew he wanted to be in the Synagogue to give thanks for the blessings in their lives, and as he said, “The blessings are standing here, children and grandkids and friends.” Phyllis, who is rarely at a loss for words, thanked everyone for being there and “for loving us the way we love you.”

Phyllis shared a sentiment that resonates with many but is rarely expressed so openly. She recounted how her father-in-law once said she would always be a foreigner because she wasn’t born in Louisville. However, Phyllis explained, “I don’t consider myself a foreigner. I consider myself part of the community and anything Michael and I have given, we have gotten back in great repayment.” This heartfelt expression of gratitude underscores the couple’s deep connection to the community.

I have worked with Michael and Phyllis for many years as they gave their time, wisdom and support. Phyllis was also my colleague at the Federation. She has shared how wonderful it was to be on the professional side and to experience firsthand what it takes to care for and build community.

As we reflect on 60 years of marriage for the Shaikuns, we can also think about the next generation of people who are just getting their start here. Now is a perfect time to get involved. Based on data from prior community studies and more recently reinforced by the Study of Jewish Louisville by Brandeis University, we know that approximately half of us were born in this city and half moved here. Whether you are brand new, newish, or just ready to learn more, we have two opportunities for you.

First, join us for an “Insights into Action” session where Panoramic Strategies will present their findings and recommendations on how we can embrace what we’ve learned over thåe past year through focus groups and think tanks to build a stronger, more connected community. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 5:30 PM at JFCS and is open to the community.

Secondly, we are creating a robust Shalom Louisville project to help you find a place to connect. We are looking for both volunteers and those interested in learning more about our community. Please check out jewishlouisville.org/shalomlouisville, where you can answer a few questions to help us get to know you.

For more information, please reach out to me at swagner@jewishlouisville.org.

Sara Klein Wagner is President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Louisville and the Trager Family JCC.