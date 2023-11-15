Our Federation turned out for the historic March for Israel in Washington, D.C.

Our Federation was well represented at Tuesday’s (Nov. 14) historic March for Israel in Washington, D.C., joining some 290,000 others from across the country who gathered on the National Mall. The event — which included a video address by Israel President Isaac Herog — is believed to be the largest-ever single turnout of American Jews. It was organized principally by Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

You can replay the entire rally on YouTube by Clicking Here

Am Yisrael Chai!