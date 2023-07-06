Nancy Chazen resigns as executive director of NCJW, Louisville Section to become executive director of The Temple

(This story will be updated)

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

Nancy Chazen announced today (July 6) that she was stepping down as executive director of National Council of Jewish Women, Louisville Section, to become the new executive director of The Temple. Her last day at NCJW will be July 28.

“I have been privileged to serve as NCJW’s Executive Director since October 2019 and in this time, it has been my honor and joy to represent this organization to the membership, our community, and the NCJW headquarters,” Chazen said via email Thursday morning.

“While my tenure has provided me with many fulfilling successes and relationships, I am resigning as NCJW’s Executive Director to begin a new chapter of my career outside of NCJW,” she continued. “Although this is a bittersweet moment for me, I am pleased to share that I will still be actively involved in the Jewish community in another local capacity.”

Meanwhile, “the search process for my successor will be underway shortly,” Chazen said, “to ensure the transfer of NCJW knowledge and the relationships with our advocates and community partners is seamless.”