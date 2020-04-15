KET features Violins of Hope in April

The KET program Kentucky Life is featuring an episode on last year’s Violins of Hope exhibit in Louisville during the month of April.

Violins of Hope is a collection of string instruments – mostly violins – that survived the Holocaust. Israeli luthier (violin maker) Amnon Weinstein has restored most of them. Today, they travel to cities around the world for exhibits and concerts.

Miriam Ostroff, a Louisville philanthropist who was instrumental (no pun intended) in bringing the collection here, was interviewed for the program.

KET will air the episode aired on April 18 at 8 p.m., April 19 at 4 p.m., April 23 at 6 p.m. and April 23 at 11:30 p.m. It also will air on KET2 on April 20 at 7 p.m.