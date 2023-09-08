fbpx

Kentucky activist Suzy Post’s life and legacy celebrated at the Trager Family JCC

By Andrew Adler
Community Editor

GALLERY: The singular life and accomplishments of the late Kentucky activist Suzy Post were celebrated Thursday night (Sept. 7) at the Trager Family JCC. Amy Shir — a Filson Historical Society Community History Fellow — led a 90-minute session aimed principally at young Jewish adults, many of whom were learning about Post for the first time. (All photos by Andrew Adler)

 

Amy Shir — a Filson Historical Society Community History Fellow — spoke about the late Kentucky activist Suzy Post Thursday night (Sept. 7, 2023) at the Trager Family JCC

Attendees watch a video narrative about the late Kentucky activist Suzy Post during a presentation Thursday night (Sept. 7) at the Trager Family JCC.

Some of the young adults attending Thursday night’s presentation at the Trager Family JCC about Kentucky Activist Suzy Post

Recent University of Louisville graduate Ciyerah Ric listening to Thursday night’s presentation at the Trager Family JCC about the late Kentucky activist Suzy Post

Miriam Shir, daughter of Filson Community History Fellow Amy Shir

 

Leave a Reply

Website created in part with the support of the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence. The Jewish Community of Louisville is a 501(c)(3) organization, charity number 61-0444765.
Jewish Community of Louisville, Inc. operates its programs and services without regard to race, color, or national origin, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Click here for more information.