Kentucky activist Suzy Post’s life and legacy celebrated at the Trager Family JCC

By Andrew Adler
Community Editor
GALLERY: The singular life and accomplishments of the late Kentucky activist Suzy Post were celebrated Thursday night (Sept. 7) at the Trager Family JCC. Amy Shir — a Filson Historical Society Community History Fellow — led a 90-minute session aimed principally at young Jewish adults, many of whom were learning about Post for the first time. (All photos by Andrew Adler)
Amy Shir — a Filson Historical Society Community History Fellow — spoke about the late Kentucky activist Suzy Post Thursday night (Sept. 7, 2023) at the Trager Family JCC
Attendees watch a video narrative about the late Kentucky activist Suzy Post during a presentation Thursday night (Sept. 7) at the Trager Family JCC.
Some of the young adults attending Thursday night’s presentation at the Trager Family JCC about Kentucky Activist Suzy Post
Recent University of Louisville graduate Ciyerah Ric listening to Thursday night’s presentation at the Trager Family JCC about the late Kentucky activist Suzy Post
Miriam Shir, daughter of Filson Community History Fellow Amy Shir