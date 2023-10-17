JFCS is offering an in-person, complimentary support group this Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

JFCS is offering an in-person, complimentary support group this Thursday, October 19th at 6 p.m.

When traumatic, violent events occur, whether here at home or abroad, it can be anxiety provoking, isolating, and overwhelming. It’s important to not isolate yourself during this time and to find a safe community with whom to share emotions. There will be resources and breakout sessions for specific groups including parents (of children of any age), college aged students, and young adults. We are in this together and if you feel like you would benefit from a group processing support session, please RSVP here. If you are unable to make this group session, we will be announcing another virtual group session soon.

Individual Counseling is Also Available

We are also offering a free individual counseling session, if you would prefer to process individually, please reach out to our intake coordinator at services@jfcslouisville.org or call us at (502) 452-6341.

To view a short video by JFCS CEO David L. Finke, click here