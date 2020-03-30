Jewish funerals drastically changed by coronavirus crisis

Rabbi Michael Wolk officiated at his first funeral of the coronavirus era Sunday. It was different.

“While the only people physically present were the gravedigger, the funeral director and myself, there were eight to 10 family members of the deceased participating through Zoom,” he said.

Normally, Wolk prepares a eulogy and invites specific mourners to make remarks. “This time, I provided space for any family member to speak of their loved one.”

The hardest part of the service, for Wolk at least, came when he saw the casket sitting by itself at the gravesite. Jews traditionally accompany the dead until the body is buried in the ground.

“While it was sad that the family could not be there,” Wolk said, “I also felt a sense of responsibility that this person should have a Jewish burial even under terrible circumstances.”

Wolk isn’t alone. Across America, rabbis, funeral directors and cemetery officials are reconciling Jewish funeral rituals to fit the coronavirus pandemic. Many are taking to social media to share their experiences and concerns.

The Jewish funeral process includes ages-old customs: tahara (ritual washing) and shmira (guarding the body) prior to the funeral itself, the burial, which traditionally requires mourners to fill the grave themselves, and the shiva minyan, the quorum of 10 worshippers that halachically enables mourners to recite Kaddish during the first seven days of mourning.

All these customs have been upended by the coronavirus.

Keneseth Israel, for example, has instituted its own guidelines for funerals at this time: All funerals will be held at the graveside; only the immediate family may attend (digital platforms may be used to allow communal participation) and shiva will be observed privately at home with condolences offered by phone. Instead of minyans at the shiva house, the family is encouraged to join online services to say Kaddish.

Some families are electing to hold memorial services later when the pandemic passes. Rabbi David Ariel-Joel has one such family at The Temple.

“The family is waiting with the remains to do the memorial service when this is over,” he said.

Where services are still happening, funeral directors and cemeteries have instituted rules that once could be described as draconian.

But not now.

In some places, only clergy, funeral home staff and cemetery workers are allowed. Others may permit one or two relatives representing the rest of the family. Some cemeteries say either clergy or family may attend, not both.

In some cemeteries, only staff may carry the casket to the gravesite – doing away with pallbearers. Frequently, the mourners – when they may attend – must wait in their cars until the casket is in place at the grave.

Funeral directors are spacing chairs for mourners six feet apart at graveside, if family members may attend. One cemetery was described as “BYOS” (bring your own shovel).

Soil from Israel is still sprinkled into the graves, though some funeral directors have taken to sanitizing the packets before use.

Of course, funeral homes no longer permit hugging, handshakes or any type of physical contact.

Louisville is no exception to the new rules.

Herman Meyer & Son Inc., Louisville’s only Jewish funeral home, has released its own guidelines for the foreseeable future.

“We will not have a funeral chapel service and we are only conducting graveside services, with limited family attendance, at this point,” Meyer Funeral Director John Proffitt said in the statement. “A public service can and will be conducted at a later date.”

To have a minyan is a rabbinical decision, according to the funeral home. If a rabbi or cantor believes there must be one, then the funeral home will inform the family.

The Louisville chevra kadisha may continue to wash and watch over bodies during this time, according to Proffitt, but it won’t be business as usual.

“At the moment, we have not had to require the service of [the] chevra kadisha,” Proffitt said, responding to written questions from Community. “But when we do, we have all the necessary PPE (personal protective equipment) and guidelines in place. They will use proper sanitary practices and procedures. We will be adhering to the CDC recommendations, along with state and local authority recommendations and mandates. We will leave it up to the individuals of our CK society, if they wish to participate or not.”

The work of the shomrim, those who watch over the bodies, should not be affected.

“That will be okay,” Proffitt said, “as the individual sitting will not be in close contact to the deceased loved one.”

Want to help?

Even in good times, the chevra kadisha needs volunteers, especially younger men and women. Anyone interested in joining the chevra Kadisha can contact Meyers at 502-458-9569.