JCRC director Matt Golden and Jewish Heritage Fund’s Jaime Jorrisch tapped for Leadership Louisville’s class of 2024

By Andrew Adler

Community Editor

Two of Louisville’s most dynamic Jewish professionals have been selected to be part of Leadership Louisville’s Class of 2024.

Matt Golden and Jaime Jorrisch are among 62 members of the 45th Leadership Louisville Class, with Republic Bank stepping up as inaugural presenting sponsor, it was announced earlier today.

Golden is director of the Jewish Community Relations Council; Jorrisch is Program Officer at the Jewish Heritage Fund. Each has consistently occupied the foreground of area Jewish life — as facilitators, community bridge-builders and advocates for initiatives that benefit not only Jewish Louisvillians, but residents representing diverse traditions and experiences.

Both 2024 classmates grew up in Louisville. Trained as a lawyer, Golden occupied several key posts in city and county government. He was in senior leadership for the Jefferson County Attorney’s office, and did a stint as chief of public services under then-mayor Greg Fischer — responsible for agencies that included Louisville Fire, EMS, MetroSafe and Corrections. He came to JCRC, an integral component of the Jewish Federation of Louisville, in the fall of 2022 as the Council’s first full-time director.

Jorrisch arrived at the Jewish Heritage Fund in 2018 after time as account director at the Memphis-based Oden marketing firm, with FedEx as principal client, At JHF she’s tasked with “help(ing) drive the strategy for Jewish Life funding,” according to her JHF bio.

Leadership Louisville was founded in 1975. This year’s class — in the words of today’s announcement — “will spend 10 months immersed in an active learning experience, diving into our community’s history, assets, and challenges, emerging ready to create positive change alongside a network of fellow influencers and decision-makers.”

“The 62 members of the 2024 Leadership Louisville class are about to embark on a life- and community-changing journey that is designed to prepare them for meaningful impact on our region’s growth and success,” Cynthia Knack, president and CEO of the Leadership Louisville Center, said in today’s announcement. “Together they will build understanding and connections to give them and the organizations they represent the ability to impact the greater good.”