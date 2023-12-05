Israel at War: A Community Briefing with Avi Melamed

Jewish Federation of Louisville invites you to join us for this webinar to better understand the current conflict between Israel and Hamas since the horrific attack on October 7.

SPECIAL GUEST: AVI MELAMED, Intelligence analyst and expert on current affairs in the Arab and Muslim world and their impact on the Middle East and Israel’s geopolitical environment. Former Israeli Intelligence Official and Senior Arab Affairs Advisor. Founder of Inside the Middle East, an apolitical, non-partisan educational non-profit.

This event is free and open to the public. Zoom link will be sent to all registrants in advance of the webinar.

To register, Click Here