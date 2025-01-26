Federations welcome Liri, Naama, Karina, and Daniella home from captivity

Our hearts are full today as we welcome Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa home after an unimaginable 477 days held in Hamas captivity.
The four soldiers were taken hostage from a base near Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where they were serving as lookouts, and provided some of the earliest warnings of the October 7th attacks as they began.
This second release of hostages gives us hope that in the coming weeks, we will see continued hostage releases until every last one of the remaining 90 hostages are returned home to their families.
The Louisville Jewish community continues to hold the remaining hostages in our hearts and prayers until they come home.