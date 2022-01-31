Correction

(Due to an editing error, the following item appeared in the Jan. 28 Community with factual errors. The corrected version appears here.)

The Louisville-based Jewish Association of Spirituality and Dreams (JASD) will hold its first community-wide women’s Dream Circle in Louisville, Sundays, March 13 and 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the Jewish Community Center.

“Dream awareness is a fundamental pillar and practice of Jewish spirituality, so we are pleased to present The Dream Circle for the entire Jewish community,” said Joyce Lynn, JASD co-founder and director. “We will learn about and explore the power of dreams to make a difference in our daily lives and beyond.”

Sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women-Louisville Section, Louisville BBYO and the Jewish Federation of Louisville-Women’s Philanthropy, the Dream Circle is open to all women, teens through seniors.

Lynn and JASD Co-Founder Rabbi Gaylia R. Rooks, will facilitate the event. Rooks, rabbi emerita of The Temple in Louisville, is now the founder of and rabbi at Shelter of Peace. Lynn is a journalist and the author of Plum Dreams Diary: On Mothers, Men, Modern Medicine, and the Divine, a collection of dream narratives exploring the female psyche, and “Dreams and the Wisdom Within,” a chronicle of the healing power of dreams.

The registration fee is $36 ($20 for age 13-25). A virtual Zoom option is available. For more details, contact Dreaming@JASD28.org.