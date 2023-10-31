The Jewish Federation of Louisville joins the call to Bring Them Home Now! The names of those held hostage remain with us and in our hearts as we affirm — now and always — that Louisville Stands with Israel.
Louisville Stands with Israel. Click here to learn about community resources and how you can help.