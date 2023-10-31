fbpx

Bring Them Home Now!

The Jewish Federation of Louisville joins the call to Bring Them Home Now! The names of those held hostage remain with us and in our hearts as we affirm — now and always — that Louisville Stands with Israel.

A banner in soldarity with those kidnapped from Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 and now being held hostage being installed Oct. 31 in the Weisberg Family Lobby of the Trager Family JCC (Photo by Robyn Kaufman)

Trees on the campus of the Trager Family JCC bearing blue ribbons in solidarity with those kidnapped from Israel on Oct. 7 and now held hostage (Photo by Matt Golden)

