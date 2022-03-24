Authorities give all-clear to JCC following bomb threat

By staff and wire reports

The Jewish Community Center of Louisville received a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, joining other JCCs nationwide that have been targeted.

“All threats, including the one at our JCC, have been cleared by the authorities finding no credible threat,” according to statement signed by Sara Klein Wagner, president and CEO of the JCC. “Out of an abundance of caution, we closed the Louisville JCC early today (Wednesday) and will re-open tomorrow morning at 5:30 a.m.”

Threats have come into JCCs around the country in recent weeks, according to Michael Masters, who directs the Secure Community Network, a consultancy that works with national Jewish groups.

JCCs targeted have been in Pennsylvania, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona and New Jersey. The threats come through online contact forms and have similar language.

The Missouri and Pennsylvania threats referred to the recipients as “ukrainian jew filth,” according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The Anti-Defamation League said Wednesday on Twitter that it is tracking the threats. “We remain in ongoing contact with local and federal law enforcement and continue to work with partners on the ground to ensure safety for the Jewish community,” it said.

Masters said that the perpetrators appear frustrated when the targeted institution does not shut down after security officials determine that the threat is not credible.

“We think that these guys are doing other calls because they’re not getting the outcome that they want, which is to potentially shut down the facility or sow discontent or fear,” he said.

Masters said that the targeted JCCs are working with his organization, Jewish federations and the JCC Association of North America as well as with local law enforcement.

In 2017 hundreds of bomb threats were called into JCCs, sowing widespread fear; a 20-year-old American-Israeli man was eventually convicted of making those calls. In 2020, more than 50 Jewish community centers in 23 states received emailed bomb threats. None proved credible.