Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network Statement on the Stabbing in Monsey, New York

New York Has A Problem

by Anti-Defamation League and Secure Community Network

(New York, NY – 29 December 2019) – ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) and the Secure Community Network (SCN), the official safety and security organization of The Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, issued the following statement regarding Saturday night’s stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, NY:

“We are horrified by the latest string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York, and the most recent attack against Jews in Monsey, NY. We are committed to surging our joint resources to combat the growing spate of anti-Semitic attacks, particularly those taking place in New York State. New York has a growing problem.

This is at least the 10th anti-Semitic incident to hit the New York area in just the last week. When will enough be enough?

It is time for leaders everywhere, Jewish and non-Jewish, to recognize that additional actions to protect the Jewish community are urgent. The Jewish community is under assault. All of America must hear our cry.

These heinous attacks make something abundantly clear: the Jewish community needs greater protection, and we are committed to stepping up and working together to do so.”