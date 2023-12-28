D’var Torah: A Year of Jewish Unity

By Rabbi Avrohom Litvin



I have a childhood memory of sitting with my siblings at a Passover Seder. We must have been quarreling and then asked our father for some type of gift. I remember my father saying: “A father is most happy and most giving when he sees his children getting along with each other.” Then he added: “And G-d (our Father in Heaven) is most happy and most giving of grace and blessing, when He sees His children united and getting along with each other.” As we say in the pinnacle of our daily prayers: “Bless us O Father as we are all united as One.”

Charles Dickens’ novel A Tale of Two Cities begin with the famous line: “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” I think most everyone will readily agree that October 7 was the very worst of times – the worst single day of Jewish slaughter since the Holocaust. I do not mean in any way to make light of the horrific happenings of that day, but might there not be something else here worth noticing?

In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Israel on that fateful day, our local Jewish Federation immediately organized a Stand with Israel event that brought together the entire community. I believe every Synagogue and Temple was represented. Sadly, it is not all that common for our community to be that well connected and united. But when we gathered with broken hearts after that tragic day, we stood together “like one person with one heart” praying for the safety of Israeli citizens, soldiers and hostages. It was a momentous occasion, but our Federation did not stop there. They also unified and mobilized the community to raise over $1.5 million dollars to help Israel during its time of need.

Similarly, prior to October 7, Israel was plagued by terrible political discord that seemed to be pulling the nation apart like never before. Now the government and the people are united, and world Jewry is united with them.

Over the past 10 weeks, in Israel and around the world, Jews have been doing more mitzvot than ever before. From baking challah to putting on tefillin to wearing tzitzit to synagogue attendance – our people are coming together like never before — being proud of their heritage as Jews.

For example, on Dec. 11 here in Louisville, more than 300 people attended a Chanukah celebration at the Trager Family JCC. There were also multiple programs at the Synagogues and Temples. Chabad held numerous community Menorah lightings including my favorite – a Chanukah Ice Skating event was cosponsored by Adath Jeshurun, Keneseth Israel, LBSY and Chabad. Jewish unity brings Divine Favor and Blessing. “Bless us O Father as we are all united as One.”

The danger in Israel is far from over. Besides Hamas in Gaza, there is Hezbollah in Lebanon, and a host of other dangers from both near and far. Antisemitism is raging around the world. Thank you to the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence for helping support added security for our educational sites around the community. But there is more we can and must do. We need more Jewish unity. “Barchanu Avinu Kulanu K’echad – Bless us O Father As we are all united as One”.

I would like to dedicate the calendar year of 2024 as a Year of Jewish Unity. I have spoken with other community leaders and they agree. And when people see it working in Louisville, hopefully it will spread to other communities as well.

A few events already being discussed are a community Tu B’shvat program on Jan. 24, a community Lag B’omer celebration on Sunday morning, May 25; a pre-Shavuot study program on Tuesday evening, June 11 to be held at AJ, plus another community skating event next December for Chanukah.

May G-d protect our soldiers, bring home our hostages, bring peace to Israel and its neighbors and protect all Jews from the evil of antisemitism. “Barchanu Avinu Kulanu K’echad – Bless us O Father as we are all united as One.”

Rabbi Avrohom Litvin is the longtime leader of Chabad of Kentucky