A statement from the Jewish Community of Louisville regarding Iran’s Oct. 1 missile attack on Israel

We are following the news of Iran’s attack on Israel. Earlier this afternoon, 180 ballistic missiles were fired into Israel sending the entirety of the country into shelters. Simultaneous terrorist attacks on the ground in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa neighborhood killed seven people and wounded 17 others.

Iran — which has been the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism for more than 40 years — represents a grave threat to the state of Israel, its people and free-world democracy. The United States’ support for Israel in this moment is welcome and necessary as Israel faces this new threat. We urge the United States and all of Israel’s allies to marshal their collective diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and to defend this attack on Israel’s sovereignty and citizens. We unequivocally and wholeheartedly support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran and urge the global community to do the same.

As we enter into Rosh Hashanah, we pray for the safety and well-being of all of our loved ones both here and in Israel.