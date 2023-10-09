fbpx

Louisville Stands with Israel Solidarity Gathering Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Trager Family JCC

 

 

We are horrified by the brutal attack in Israel. We know that in devastating times like these we all benefit by coming together to mourn, be informed and act. Please join the Jewish Federation, the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Louisville Board of Rabbis and Cantors, the American Jewish Committee, the National Council of Jewish Women, Jewish Family and Career Services, Adath Jeshurun, Keneseth Israel, the Temple Adath Israel Brith Sholom, Temple Shalom, Trager Family JCC and other Jewish organizations and officials from our City for a solidarity gathering.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Trager Family Jewish Community Center

3600 Dutchmans Lane

Please plan to arrive early as we will have extra security protocols and seating will be limited. RSVPs are not needed.

Please visit our website to learn of other ways you can take action: donate, advocate, get informed.    
Learn More

We will continue to update you with additional resources as this war continues.

Sara Klein Wagner

President & CEO, Jewish Federation of Louisville & Trager Family JCC

Matt Golden

Community Relations Director & General Counsel, Jewish Federation of Louisville & Trager Family JCC

Leave a Reply

Website created in part with the support of the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence. The Jewish Community of Louisville is a 501(c)(3) organization, charity number 61-0444765.
Jewish Community of Louisville, Inc. operates its programs and services without regard to race, color, or national origin, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Click here for more information.

Louisville Stands with Israel. Click here to learn about community resources and how you can help.

Donate Now
X