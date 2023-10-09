Louisville Stands with Israel Solidarity Gathering Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Trager Family JCC

We are horrified by the brutal attack in Israel. We know that in devastating times like these we all benefit by coming together to mourn, be informed and act. Please join the Jewish Federation, the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Louisville Board of Rabbis and Cantors, the American Jewish Committee, the National Council of Jewish Women, Jewish Family and Career Services, Adath Jeshurun, Keneseth Israel, the Temple Adath Israel Brith Sholom, Temple Shalom, Trager Family JCC and other Jewish organizations and officials from our City for a solidarity gathering.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Trager Family Jewish Community Center

3600 Dutchmans Lane

Please plan to arrive early as we will have extra security protocols and seating will be limited. RSVPs are not needed.

Please visit our website to learn of other ways you can take action: donate, advocate, get informed.