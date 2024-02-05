Pianist Yuja Wang, Music Director Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra win Best Classical Instrumental Solo Grammy Award

The Louisville Orchestra shared the below release following Sunday’s (Feb. 4) 2024 Grammy Awards, which recognized an exceptional collaboration involving the orchestra, Music Director Teddy Abrams, and pianist Yuja Wang.

The Louisville Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Teddy Abrams, won the award for “Best Classical Instrumental Solo” at the 2024 GRAMMYs, showcasing their collaboration with world-renowned pianist Yuja Wang on her album The American Project. This landmark achievement was announced at today’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the Orchestra’s illustrious history with its first ever GRAMMY win. The American Project was released on Deutsche Grammophon, the oldest and most prestigious classical record label in the world.

The American Project is an ambitious and innovative album that combines the rich musical heritage of America with the virtuosic talent of Yuja Wang, under the creative guidance of composer and conductor Teddy Abrams. This award-winning performance has been praised for its artistic excellence, innovation, and contribution to the classical music landscape. The Piano Concerto at the center of this album was written by Teddy Abrams for his Curtis classmate and close friend, Yuja Wang. Initially intended as a companion piece to Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, the work evolved in scope during the composition process to become a masterpiece in its own right. The Piano Concerto is inspired by multiple musical stylistic sources and offers Yuja a singular virtuosic showcase of her unending talents.

“First, a huge congratulations to the incredible Yuja Wang, who soloed on this extraordinary album and is one of the most talented musicians in the world right now,” Abrams said during the Premiere Ceremony. “A giant congratulations to all of my colleagues at the Louisville Orchestra – an orchestra that is famous for its innovation, for putting out so many albums of living composers since it was founded in

1937. I am so proud of everyone at the orchestra, to the people of Louisville and to everybody that made this all happen. Thank you very, very much.”

Graham Parker, Chief Executive of the Louisville Orchestra, expressed his elation: “We are thrilled to have been a part of the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, and this win is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our musicians, staff and board. This accolade is a beacon of artistic achievement and recognition on the global stage. We are immensely proud of Teddy Abrams, Yuja Wang, and everyone involved in making The American Project a resounding success.”

The Louisville Orchestra’s Grammy win not only highlights the exceptional talent within the Orchestra but also reinforces its reputation as a leading force in the world of classical music. Starting in the 1940s with the First Edition Records, the Louisville Orchestra is one of the leading commissioners of orchestral new music, with over 500 commissions from such luminaries as Elliot Carter, Chou-Wen Chung, Alberto Ginastera, Witold Lutoslawski, and other 20th century luminaries. The Orchestra’s commitment to innovation, community engagement, and artistic excellence continues to resonate with audiences both locally and internationally.

This GRAMMY Award is a milestone in the Louisville Orchestra’s journey, and it paves the way for future artistic endeavors and collaborations. The Orchestra extends its heartfelt thanks to its supporters, patrons, and the Louisville community for their unwavering support. The commission of the Piano Concerto by Teddy Abrams for Yuja Wang was underwritten by a generous grant from Justus and Elizabeth Schlichting.