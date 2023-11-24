D’var Torah: Voices of Israel

By Rabbi David Ariel-Joel

Jews are a people who know very well what to do when the Jews are in trouble. We have a lot of experience in this. Our tradition teaches us that one of the things we need to do in times of trouble is to cry out, to shout, to scream. Maimonides calls it one of the ways of repentance: to scream and not to accept atrocities and terror as the way of the world! This is not a moment of, “it is what it is.” This is a moment when we should awaken ourselves, shout and cry out, and let everyone hear our screams.

At this overwhelming time in Israel, people are hurting. However, resilience and the power to redeem and recover were found, too. Among the reactions is poetry, freshly written and translated here. We know that poetry – everywhere in the world – is a way to reflect, share comforting words, and recover.

Poetry speaks in ways that regular words do not. Poetry penetrates our souls. These beautiful poems shout and scream, expressing our rage and our sorrow in ways that enter everyone’s souls. I am in awe of the amazing poetry being written these days in Israel and want to share these two amazing poems with our community.

Sense of loss is not easy, but I hope that together we can provide comfort.

Kaddish Asaf Gur (Translated by Heather Silverman, Michael Bohnen, Rachel Korazim)

Yisgadal V’yiskadash Shmei Raba

And no one came

Many thousands called Him on Shabbat morning

Crying His name out loud

Begging Him with tears just to come

But He ceases from all His work

No God came

And no God calmed

Only Satan Celebrated uninterrupted

Dancing between kibbutzim and the slaughter festival

And our correspondent goes on to report

All while sobbing

Saying there is a burnt baby

And there is an abducted baby

There is an orphaned baby

And there is a day-old baby

Still linked to his mother’s body by the umbilical cord

He hadn’t even managed to find out his name

What will be inscribed on the tiny headstone

With a single date for birth and death

This is what the kibbutz looks like after Satan’s visit

Turning the broadcast back to the studio

Quiet now they are shooting

They are also launching rockets

And there is no government

And there is no mercy

Just the screaming and the pictures

That will never leave the mind

The seventh of October

Two thousand and twenty three.

A Good Day Tal Shavit

I want to manage all the war rooms

To Mobilize all the supply chains

I want to take care of all the children

of all the single mothers

and those who are gone

I want to turn myself into protective vests

for all the fighters

Turn myself into iron domes over the heads

of all the girls

all of them.

To sustain all the families

That were evacuated

That were broken

That were crushed.

Return all that is lost

Bring back all who are kidnapped

I want to collect all the donations

and deliver them to their destinations.

To pass all the messages

To make all the sandwiches

To oversee all the efforts

But on a good day

I manage

Sometimes

To Breathe

To Drink

Sometimes

To call loved ones.

On a good day

I manage

Sometimes

To cry.

David Ariel-Joel is Senior Rabbi at The Temple