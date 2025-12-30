Word of the Month: You can’t teach others until you’ve settled in their land

By Rabbi Yoni Rudansky

Last year, I wrote a D’var Torah in these pages. Many of you commented and enjoyed it, and I appreciated that (as my Zaidy used to say, “Flattery will get you…Everywhere!”). But it was premature.

My mentors taught me: “You can’t teach others until you’ve settled in their land.”

People don’t learn from textbooks, curricula, or newspaper articles. People learn from people. From relationships and connections. That’s why the model for passing down the secrets of the Torah has always been Rabbi to student.

In the classrooms of Montessori Torah Academy, we dedicate a significant amount of time to this. Developing relationships. Establishing rapport. Building support and safety, respect, and admiration.

Last year, when I wrote in these pages, my family was not yet settled. We were still establishing ourselves, just starting to meet people. Chanukah was the turning point. The Jewish community came out in force. The Trager Family JCC Chanukah event was the first time I attended a community event and felt comfortable — like we belonged. My wife was genuinely excited to see the _____’s, a friendship that would soon blossom. Gradually, over time, events, meals, and parsha classes, those friendships have only deepened. I have found that as I get to know you, my heart has started to open. Relationships develop. Friendships are forged. And learning starts to take root.

This sounds like a nice idea. But how do you know if it’s true? You can make anything sound deep and meaningful with the right amount of prose and alliteration. What changes a quote from being cute and pithy to one to live your life by? Experience and intuition are the go-tos for self-help professionals. However, we soon realize that intuition alone doesn’t solve the world’s problems. In today’s polarizing world, there are plenty of well-meaning people (usually), on both sides of the aisle, whose moral compass leads them in completely opposite directions.

So how do we sort through the noise? How do we find our guideposts? Our North Star?

“You can’t teach others until you’ve settled in their land.” My Rabbis didn’t make that line up. They learned it from a 16th-century Torah Scholar, Rabbi Shmuel Yaffe.

But where did Rabbi Yaffe get it from? Did he make it up? Was it based on his own understanding of the world? There are many ideas and theories from the 16th century that have been debunked, changed, or added to. Even if it was sound advice for the 1500s, maybe people have changed since then. Maybe it’s no longer relevant?

Over the last few weeks, we have learned the fascinating story of Joseph being sold as a slave. Rising to prominence. Turning Egypt into a superpower. Leading up to the climactic moment when he reveals himself to his brothers. Reunited once again, they travel back to bring their father, Jacob, and their households to settle in Egypt.

Kids grow up learning how Jacob sent Yehudah ahead of his brothers to establish a “Yeshiva” (Advanced Jewish Day School) in Egypt. As a nation, we need Torah to survive. It has been the secret to our longevity. Every nation that has risen against us is no longer. And we are still here, thanks to G-d and His Torah. Jacob understood that. And he understood that before his family went into exile, he must ensure that there was an established Yeshiva for his children to learn in, and to spread G-d’s teachings among the local population.

It’s a beautiful lesson. But there’s a glaring question. Joseph was in Egypt. He knew his father was coming. He knew how important Torah is. Why didn’t he establish a Yeshiva? Why did Yaakov need to send Yehuda ahead?

The truth is, Yosef was building a Yeshiva. But he thought his father and brothers would be exhausted from their long journey. He thought he had three extra days while they recovered.

Yosef was wrong; the brothers were so excited to see Yosef that the journey wasn’t difficult. They would be ready to learn on Day One. Even three days without an established day school was too much to bear.

But what about the Egyptians? When did Yaakov start teaching them?

From that, Rabbi Yaffe gleans a powerful insight.

“You can’t teach others until you’ve settled in their land.”

Joseph was second in command.

They all loved him.

His father taught him everything.

But Jacob was an ineffective teacher until he had settled in the land.

You can’t teach without connection.

Last year’s article emerged too soon.

This year, it’s good to be here.

Rabbi Yoni Rudansky is the Head of School of Montessori Torah Academy.