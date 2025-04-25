Word of the Month: Not by might, but by spirit

By Rabbi Scott Hoffman

In present-day U.S. politics, I notice a diminished interest in what is known as “soft” power. In contrast to “hard” power, which is a measure of a nation’s military might, “soft” power is a way in which we broaden our influence by helping others facing adversity. The United States, for example, has for decades sent assistance to other nations around the world, bolstering our image – and perhaps self-image – as a “shining city on a hill”, to use President Ronald Reagan’s terminology.

I mention this not for political reasons but personal ones. As we celebrate Yom Ha-atzmaut, the 77th birthday of the State of Israel, I am proud to say that there is a family tradition of promoting Israel’s “soft” power, one which I hope Israel’s government will continue to support. Let me give a little background and you’ll see why this is an issue which is very close to my heart.

My late uncle, Dr. Leo Bornstein, was a battlefield surgeon in World War II, serving in the European theater of operations. A mere three years after the war’s end in 1945, Israel would fight its own War of Independence (Milchemet Ha-shichror), against long odds. One of the biggest challenges they faced was the lack of skilled soldiers. Where would they find such men? The short answer: by turning to American servicemen who were Zionists and might be willing to assist the nascent state. My uncle was one of those men who answered that call, and he spent the war saving lives on the battlefield.

After returning briefly to the United States, where he married my aunt, the young couple settled in Israel. In time, Dr. Bornstein became a successful plastic and reconstructive surgeon and one of the founders of what is today Sheba-Tel Hashomer Medical Center in Tel Aviv. His specialty was treating soldiers disfigured in combat, and he gained considerable skill in making it possible for Israel’s wounded veterans to return to a more normal life. He also shared this knowledge with the world, so that others suffering from facial wounds could venture out in public more confidently and freely.

Fast forward to our present day and you will discover that a team of physicians based at Sheba-Tel Hashomer are responsible for medical “missions of mercy” all over the world. And who heads this wonderful organization? My uncle Leo’s oldest son, Dr. Elchanan Bar-On (Bornstein), who with his team has provided medical assistance to earthquake victims in Haiti and cataract-sufferers in New Guinea, to name just two such undertakings.

If you think that no one noticed, think again. Recently deceased Hall of Fame NBA star Dikembe Mutombo was a philanthropist who donated much of his personal fortune to projects in his native Africa. Hearing about the group, he visited Sheba-Tel Hashomer Hospital and found ways to coordinate his relief efforts with theirs. Mutombo was a huge hit with both staff and patients, especially the kids to whom he presented autographed basketballs.

As I reflect upon recent events on our nation’s college campuses over the past 18 months, I am troubled by the fact that many Jewish students do not see Israel in this light. They view images of the devastation in Gaza and assume its only concern is with “hard” power. I imagine most of them would be surprised to learn that not only does Sheba-Tel Hashomer perform such medical missions, but so does the IDF. It’s one of a handful of armies around the world that devotes considerable personnel to helping others, rather than pursuing victory on the battlefield.

My prayer as we ready ourselves to celebrate Yom Ha-atzmaut is that we remember what Israel has always aspired to be — a “light unto the nations” rather than a global superpower. This expresses itself in a litany of contributions to the world, from medical advances to computer and cell phone technology to water conservation, all of which promote peace and stability.

The prophet Zechariah, from whose work we read on Hanukkah, reminds us that it is not by might, nor by power, but by G-d’s spirit that we succeed in our vision. Victory isn’t won when the guns fall silent.

It is secured when the world acknowledges its common humanity.

Scott Hoffman is the new Senior Rabbi at Congregation Adath Jeshurun