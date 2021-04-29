Word of the Month: Ideas for shaping your post-pandemic world

D’var Torah

Rabbi Shmully Litvin

In conversations with friends from around the commonwealth, one question is on everyone’s mind: What will the post- lockdown world look like?

Questions such as ongoing mask requirements, mandate power, vaccine schedules are common.

When I think about the fledging Jewish nation, born in Egypt, freed by Moses, and being led to an unknown land, I can only imagine their many questions on its journey to Mt. Sinai, which is marked by the upcoming festival of Shavuot. What would becoming the nation of G-d entail? How would their lives and the way they conducted themselves change?

I certainly do not envy leaders of the nations of today or back then, who have had to act under tremendous pressure, in times of confusion and, to the best of their abilities, lead their people in the most difficult of circumstances. That is above my paygrade.

However, one thing I feel is clear. Tomorrow must be different.

While we eagerly await the coming changes, let us resolve together not to simply get back to normal, but to pledge to have a better existence. Let’s not forget the lessons of the past year, specifically in our Jewish communities and our connection with G-d.

In Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers), which is studied each week between Passover and Shavuot, we learn: “The world stands upon three things: upon Torah, upon divine service and upon acts of kindness. (Avot 1:2)” I would like to propose the following ideas as a starting point for each person’s new and improved G-dly living experience.

Torah: A silver lining of the lockdown has been the unprecedented availability of Torah learning online. Suddenly, attending classes doesn’t mean going to a particular synagogue, temple or school. We do not have to limit ourselves to a teacher, topic or tradition.

We must keep this momentum going. Not since Moses taught the entire nation has Torah been so accessible to all. Teachers from the entire spectrum of Judaism are teaching Torah, free and accessible to all online. Even as we go back to our local offerings, we should continue to offer virtual/online options, leaving this door open to grow in knowledge and Jewish connection.

Prayer: One thing many people have mentioned is the difference they have experienced when praying alone. While we are home, we can concentrate without distraction, and pay extra attention to what we say. When we return to tefilla b’tzibur, (communal prayer), we should have a new appreciation for the power of prayer and cherish the ability to connect to G-d with the words of prayer.

Acts of Kindness: Throughout the last year, we have seen incredible acts of service and selflessness around the world. We have watched in awe as our healthcare professionals put themselves at risk to save as many lives as possible. Countless people have volunteered to help seniors and high-risk individuals with shopping and meals. Even at home, we have spent so much time together.

We should not be so quick to go back to the grind before ensuring we can keep building these important relationships.

As we approach the festival of Shavuot, which begins on the evening of Sunday, May 16, let us try to use our new perspectives to experience the holiday in a new way. Join a tikkun leil Shavuot learning program on Sunday evening. Shavuot morning, you might try to safely find a reading of the Ten Commandments in a synagogue. If you are celebrating the holiday at home, spend some time with your family talking about receiving the Torah, and thinking how we can live our best lives, crafting this world into a dwelling place for G-d, and ushering in the true new era of Moshiach, speedily in our days. May we all experience and internalize the re-giving of the Torah with joy.