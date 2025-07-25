Word of the Month: Amid the mourning of Tisha B’Av, an opportunity for redemption  

By Rabbi Ben Freed

We have two major fast days in Judaism: Tisha B’Av and Yom Kippur.

We gather on Yom Kippur in our synagogues and temples, including many Jews who do not observe other holidays or come often on Shabbat show up on Yom Kippur and even participate in the fasting.

On Tisha B’av our synagogues will be a little bit (or a lot) emptier. We will not bring out all our Torah scrolls robed in white and declare Kol Nidrei, the nullifications of all our vows. Instead, we will sit on the ground and read the book of Eicha, Lamentations, by candlelight as we recount some of the most difficult moments in our communal history: the destruction of the First and Second Temples as well as many other trying times in the Jewish past.

We often distinguish between these two fasts and say that on Yom Kippur we fast as an act of repentance and atonement, whereas on Tisha b’Av we fast as an exercise in mourning. But resisting that distinction, Maimonides holds that mourning on Tisha b’Av is also about repentance. But if Yom Kippur is concerned with atoning and repenting for our own personal shortcomings, Tisha B’av can be regarded as a day of performing communal t’shuvah, repentance.

In discussing the destruction of the Second Temple, the rabbis of the Talmud say that it was destroyed for the sin of sinat chinam, senseless hatred within the Jewish community. The rabbis who lived through this horrific experience came away with this lesson: The way we treat one another has real implications for what kind of world we are able to build together. They recognized that when a society is overrun with hate, it is unable to foster the care and connections that are necessary for survival.

Rabbi David Teustch writes that “Tisha B’Av marks the pain that flows from avoidable cruelty among people and among nations, as well as from war and from the flaws in social systems that prevent many people from experiencing personal liberty and from having their basic needs met.” When we are busy fighting amongst ourselves in ways that hurt one another, we are unable to meet external threats, and we are also unable to support our own community or those around us.

Yet Tisha B’Av also holds elements of redemption. In fact, according to our tradition, the Messiah will be born on Tisha B’Av. I believe there are two practices that can help our own community move from the pain of Tisha B’Av toward building a future redemption.

The first is engaging in machloket l’shem shamayim, argument for the sake of heaven. Jewish tradition doesn’t teach that we cannot disagree, but in doing so we must make sure that we are not fostering sinat chinam. At Keneseth Israel we have been exploring this idea since our combined Shavuot learning with Adath Jeshurun and Chabad of Kentucky. The three hallmarks of machloket l’shem shamayim we have identified are (1) that participants are respectful of one another, (2) that participants are able to stay in relationship and community with one another despite their disagreements and (3) that all participants are engaged not in an attempt to win points or prestige, but are connecting with each other in an honest attempt to come closer to truth, and hopefully to find closer connection with each other and God in the process.

There is no shortage of things in the world to argue about, and I don’t feel a need to list them here. However, I will note that this principle holds true whether we’re discussing politics at our dinner tables, or if we’re talking about the future of the State of Israel, or of the Louisville Jewish Community.

The second thing we can do, and this might sound a bit cheesy, is to love one another more. The best antidote for sinat chinam, senseless hatred, is ahavat chinam, senseless or abundant love. Rabbi Shai Held writes that as Jews, “just when we are tempt­ed to give in to despair, when our hearts are wound­ed and our thoughts are ragged, when we fear we will col­lapse under all the grief we’re strug­gling to bear, we have an anti­dote to turn to: more love.”

So this year, I invite you to join your community as we commemorate Tisha B’Av. As we together recount the destruction of our Temples, may we commit ourselves to building a future in which love and respect are able to win out over hatred and pain. As we sit on the floor and read the ancient and powerful laments of our people in their times of deepest distress, may we recognize the ways in which we can be the authors of our own future, bringing about a world that is worthy of redemption.

Ben Freed is Rabbi of Keneseth Israel Congregation.