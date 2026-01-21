Women’s Philanthropy Newsletter Interview: Madeline Abramson

Madeline was interviewed by Samantha Simon

Where are you currently putting your energy at this time in your life?

Well, in a variety of areas. Outside of my family, I put my energy into Maryhurst, the Kentucky Center and the Red Cross, where I’ve been involved for over 35 years. I also serve on the Advisory Council of the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana. And certainly, the Jewish community because the Jewish community welcomed me with open arms 35 years ago, I’ve wanted to show how much that has meant to me.

What are your hopes for the Jewish community of Louisville?

I hope the Jewish community will continue to be the welcoming community that it is, not just for the Jews, but also for the entire community. When I look downstairs at the AgeWell program, to me, that’s an incredible example of how the Jewish community is looking after everyone. Not every senior in that program is Jewish, but we continue to provide a lifeline to those in need.

When you look at other organizations around town, you see that members of our Jewish community are involved and making an impact. The Jewish community continues to be out there doing good things for everybody, and I hope that continues.

Looking back at your years of leadership, what drove you to remain committed?

If my sisters and I had any complaints when we were growing up, it wouldn’t take my late father too long to quote Eldridge Cleaver, who said, “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.” And so, that’s been my mantra. That, and the rabbinical saying that, “It is not your responsibility to finish the work, but neither are you free to desist from it” (Pirkei Avot). Those two sayings have helped me because sometimes you just want to throw up your hands and say the problems of the world are too much, but you just have to do what you can do.

What is one thing the Jewish community did for you to welcome you, to make you feel welcome to the community?

When I was first married, I got involved with National Council of Jewish Women. I made friends that are still my friends today, and I learned about the Jewish community. Being a part of NCJW was a real eye opener for me of how women in the Jewish community wanted to serve in all capacities, whether it’s advocacy or fundraising. I was just so incredibly impressed, and they were so welcoming to me.

What is your favorite hidden gem in Louisville?

Let’s see. Gosh, that’s…there are so many. I think the overlook at Iroquois Park, where you go out, you have the most beautiful view of the city.

What are you currently reading, listening to, or watching that is bringing you great joy or inspiration?

Well, I love to read, and I love the fact that I have so many friends who love to read, that we’re constantly exchanging books and book recommendations. I loved reading Kristin Hannah’s The Women. I also try to read more about women’s history.

Under Governor Steve Beshear, I was chair of the Kentucky Commission on Women, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that there is very little about women in the history books. And so, we were able to raise money to produce a documentary called Dreamers and Doers, Voices of Kentucky Women. And one of the stories that sticks with me is of Willa Beatrice Brown, who is from Kentucky. She was the first woman – a Black woman – to earn a commercial pilot’s license. She taught the Tuskegee Airmen how to fly. Everyone knows about the Tuskegee Airmen, but Willa’s story is often left out. So, there are all these stories of women who did incredible things, and I think as women, we owe it to ourselves. We owe it to the young women in our life to make sure that they know the history of these women.

Is there anything else you would like for people to know, know about you?

I think just to know how grateful I am for my life, for my family, for my extended family, for the Jewish community. When I walk into the Trager Family JCC, I feel it’s like that old show Cheers. There’s such a culture of welcome and inclusion here. I guess I’d just like people to know how much I appreciate it.