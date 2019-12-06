Wolk to leave KI, congregation says

Rabbi Michael Wolk will be leaving Keneseth Israel Congregation in 2020.

In a letter to the congregation, which was also sent to Community, KI President Joan Simunic announced that Wolk has decided not to accept an offer to extend his contract beyond its June 30 expiration date.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity working with a professional, dedicated, and a passionate person like him,” Simunic wrote. “He has helped guide KI through some challenging times, he has supported many of us through personal trials, and he has celebrated simchas with us.”

Wolk provided “early notice” of his intent to relocate, she added. Scott Weinberg will now chair a search committee for a new rabbi.

In addition, Simunic wrote that KI established an ad hoc committee several months ago, as part of its strategic planning, “to address opportunities for KI.”

Community is planning an interview with Wolk at a later date.

A native of Plainview, New York, Wolk, a son of a cantor and a CPA, was ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary of America. Kl, where he was hired in 2012, is his first full-time pulpit.

He and his wife, Heidi, have two children, Klara Rose and Julia.