With SAFE Louisville firmly in place, Regional Security Advisor Stuart Lowrey updates the current landscape 

By Stuart Lowrey

Regional Security Advisor

As the 2025 High Holidays approach, our shared goal is for every member of the Louisville Jewish community to engage fully, safely, and with confidence. As your Regional Security Advisor, I work jointly for our Federation and the Chicago-based Secure Community Network, whose mission is “to ensure the safety, security, and resiliency of the Jewish community in North America.”

I have had the privilege of collaborating side by side with our institutions, professional and lay leadership, and families over the past year. It’s been a real pleasure getting to know many of you — whether at synagogue and community events, or here at the Trager Family JCC. Please don’t ever hesitate to share any questions or concerns with me. I’m always here to listen.

I want to share a snapshot of the current threat environment, the preparedness work we have done together, and steps you can take to strengthen your own peace of mind this season. In recent months, SAFE Louisville, working closely with partners across the Jewish community and with law enforcement, has expanded training, hardened our facilities, and implemented best practices. These efforts are about more than prevention; they ensure that every person in our community feels secure walking into services, programs, and events.

The threat environment

The Jewish community remains the most targeted religious group in the United States. The FBI’s 2024 hate crime report documented 1,938 anti-Jewish incidents, which account for 69 percent of all religiously motivated crimes. These ranged from vandalism, harassment, and assaults to false bomb threats and swatting. While these national numbers are troubling, they underscore why preparedness matters.

Here in our community, SAFE Louisville and the Secure Community Network (SCN) actively monitor and address security concerns. SCN’s 24/7 Jewish Security Operations Command Center (JSOCC) provides real-time intelligence and taps a national network of security professionals. Since the October 7, 2023 attacks, this network has responded to incidents and assisted law enforcement in Boulder, Colo. and Washington, D.C., while supporting proactive investigations with authorities to keep our community safe.

We cannot predict when or where the next incident may occur, but we can prepare. In doing so, we are creating a culture of security, one that protects our sacred spaces, supports our leaders, staff, and volunteers, and helps our community remain resilient, committed, and engaged with Jewish life.

Local preparedness efforts

Since 2019, under the leadership of co-chairs Bill Altman and Ben Vaughan, SAFE Louisville has brought together representatives from our major Jewish institutions to develop and implement security plans tailored to our community’s needs. With outstanding support from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the FBI, and other law enforcement partners, we have been able to strengthen safety while preserving the openness and warmth of Jewish life.

As your security advisor, I work directly with Jewish institutions, staff, and volunteers across Louisville to conduct facility assessments, develop event security plans, provide training, coordinate with law enforcement, and respond to suspicious activity or concerns. In addition, I engage with the Governor’s Antisemitism Task Force, which includes representatives from Louisville’s and Lexington’s Jewish communities.

In recent years, and especially since October 7, our community has focused on strengthening event planning, coordination, and training. Other investments have strengthened access controls, alarms, security cameras, notification systems, glass protection, vehicle barriers, fencing, and lighting.

Thanks to the generosity of the Jewish Heritage Fund, Jewish Federations of North America, and the Department of Homeland Security, our facilities are stronger and better prepared. Since October 2023, all Jewish facilities, including preschools, have also incorporated armed security officers.

What you can do this High Holiday season

To help keep our community safe while maintaining the warmth of Jewish life, we encourage you to:

Rely only on verified security information.

Maintain strict access control and visitor management.

Test alarms, cameras, and panic buttons.

Report suspicious activity promptly to law enforcement and security professionals.

Avoid counter-protests or engaging with hostile agitators.

Remain vigilant in both physical and digital spaces.

Review and reinforce protocols, coordinating closely with law enforcement.

Personal security awareness

While we cannot choose the timing of potential incidents, we can prepare ourselves, our families, and our community. Personal security awareness helps us reduce risks, recognize potential dangers, and respond effectively.

SCN offers a wide range of training for community members, including BeAware, Countering Active Threat, Stop the Bleed, Guardian, De-escalation, The Power of Hello, and Personal Security Awareness. Training is available in person locally, and online via webinars. In the past year, more than 500 members of our Louisville community have participated in SCN training sessions, with many others joining national webinars (SCN’s High Holidays webinar series is already underway).

To request training, contact your organization or me directly at SLowrey@SecureCommunityNetwork.org. Additional resources are available at jewishlouisville.org/safe-louisville and SecureCommunityNetwork.org.

Through local planning, situational awareness, and personal preparedness, we can ensure that every member of Louisville’s Jewish community participates in the High Holidays safely and with confidence.

Thank you for your continued commitment to keeping our community safe, strong, and welcoming. Wishing you and your families a safe, meaningful, and peaceful High Holiday season.

Be Aware, Be Prepared, Train, and Commit to Action!

Stuart Lowrey is the Regional Security Advisor for the Jewish Federations in Louisville and Lexington, Ky. He has 32 years of federal law enforcement experience as a Special Agent in the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), where he supervised criminal investigations related to firearms, explosives, bombings, and arsons involving violent offenders and criminal groups, led special event security teams, and coordinated public safety and search/rescue operations following natural disasters. Stuart joined the Secure Community Network in 2023.

To reach Stuart, email him at slowrey@jewishlouisville.org